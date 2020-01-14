Portsmouth mourns the loss of popular teen Junior Singh as scores of people honour 'caring' Southsea lad

FURTHER emotional tributes have been made to a popular teenager who died in a car crash just days after passing his driving test.

Junior Singh, 17, lost his life in the tragedy on the M275 on Sunday when his car crashed and flipped. He had celebrated passing his driving test just six days earlier.

Junior Singh, 17, died after his car crashed and flipped on the M275. Photo: Harry Hatherley.

In a courageous interview last night, both his grandfather, Jaswant Singh, and uncle, Surinder Singh, spoke of their family’s heartbreak at Junior’s death.

Now, in a remarkable display of affection, dozens more people from across the city have paid tribute to the popular Southsea lad.

Teddie Day, 17, knew Junior from his time at Priory School in Southsea, where the teen was a pupil.

Junior Singh, pictured left, with friend Teddie Day.

He said Junior had given him ‘a second home’ and said his love for his former pal was ‘eternal’.

‘Junior was different from the rest, without a doubt,’ Teddie told The News. ‘He put others before himself and on several occasions… nobody was as loyal and respectful as Junior was.’

He added Junior was a ‘blessing’ to everyone who knew him and that he was ‘shocked’ by the popular teen’s death.

‘I will never fully accept it,’ Teddie said. ‘ Thank you for everything, brother. I promise I’ll make sure your name carries on.’

Hundred of people have paid tribute to popular Southsea teenager Junior Singh, 17.

Carina Ellis was a dinner lady at Craneswater Junior School where Junior attended as a boy. Her son, Harry Hatherley, was also best friends with Junior.

She said: ‘I remember him as a cheeky little lad at school always up to mischief and always had a lot of love for his beautiful mum. He was always a good friend to my son and very polite – he truly had a big heart and he will be missed by many.’

Harry, 16, added the pair had been inseparable since nursery school.

‘My heart has not felt a pain like this – I feel like a part of me has gone and I’m struggling to accept the fact he’s gone,’ he said.

‘The last words he said to me was “give your family my love and I love you bro “ and I wouldn’t change that for the world because the love we had for each other was unbreakable.’

Fellow schoolmate Aaliyah Brewitt-Hill said she was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of Junior’s death.

Speaking to The News last night, she said: ‘It’s so sad that he was just taken away from everyone. He was such a kind-hearted young man and will live in my memories forever.

‘All my love and support goes out to his family and he will be missed by many.’

An outpouring of grief has been made online, with more than 100 people taking to The News’s Facebook to pay tribute to Junior.

Cally Huntley said: ‘So, so sad my heart goes out to his lovely mum, brothers, dad, grandparents and all his family – this should never have happened.’

Jodie Chahal said the tragedy was ‘every parents’ worst nightmare’, while Joy Curtis said it ‘didn’t seem fair’ someone could be taken so young.

Michael Stephenson added: ‘Another tragedy and another family struck down helplessly. Commiserations to them all.’