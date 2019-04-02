Portsmouth movie fans facing hour plus wait to book Avengers: Endgame tickets online for Vue in Gunwharf Quays

Have your say

TICKETS for the Avengers: Endgame have gone on sale and cinema fans are facing lengthy online queues if they want to book them.

The main cinema in Portsmouth city centre is Vue at Gunwharf Quays and due to the overwhelming demand its website is warning it will take over an hour to book tickets.

Cinema's struggling to cope with online demand for Avengers: Endgame tickets. Picture: PA Photo/Jay Maidment/Marvel 2015

Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to 2018’s Infinity War, comes out on Thursday, April 25.

Fans have eagerly waited a year to find out the conclusion to the previous film’s blockbuster cliff-hanger which ended with half the life in the universe being wiped out.

Tickets became available today and cinema websites have been struggling to cope with the influx in demand.

READ MORE: These 16 movies and TV shows were filmed in Hampshire

A screen shot of the booking queue on Vue's website

On the Vue website customers are faced with a message that reads: ‘We are currently using a virtual queue as a result of exceptional demand.

‘Your queue time is displayed below. Thank you for your patience.

‘Expected arrival time on the website: more than an hour

‘Your estimated wait time is: more than an hour.’

Error message on Odeon website

While any customers attempting to book tickets for showings at the Odeon cinema in Port Solent are greeted with a ‘Error 503 Service Unavailable’ message on the website.

READ MORE: Avengers-mad Portsmouth pair get engaged in the cinema

Vue cinema at Gunwharf Quays will be showing a screening of Avengers: Endgame at 12.01am on Thursday, April 25.

Have you tried to book tickets to see the Marvel blockbuster? Let us know in the comments below.