Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, was scathing over the under-fire leader of the country following a newspaper report showing Mr Johnson sitting in front of a laptop in the No 10 library on December 15 with two colleagues.

One of Mr Johnson’s aides was draped in tinsel in the picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson. Phil Noble/PA Wire

Downing Street said the Conservative Party leader had ‘briefly’ taken part ‘virtually’ in the quiz.

Now Mr Morgan has poured scorn on Mr Johnson for breaching restrictions at a time when people in Portsmouth were making ‘huge sacrifices’.

He told The News: ‘This was meant to be Mr Johnson's “Crime Week” yet we’ve heard that government parties ignored Covid rules, aides joked about breaking laws, Tories broke election laws and now pictures of the prime minister showing he ignored Covid laws.

‘Whilst the people of Portsmouth have made huge personal sacrifices during the pandemic, it is clear that Mr Johnson didn’t think the rules or laws apply to him. He’s unfit to lead our country.’

Stephen Morgan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Mr Morgan also retweeted the picture and story of Mr Johnson ‘in breach’ of Covid rules during the quiz.

In a separate tweet, Mr Morgan said: ‘Portsmouth people do not ask their leaders to uphold standards that are higher than them but they do expect leaders to follow rules set for everyone else - to lead by example.’

Official guidance at the time stated: ‘Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.’

At the time of the quiz, London was in Tier 2 which said there should be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside.

The newspaper report also quoted a source who claimed many staff were huddled by computers, conferring on questions and drinking alcohol while the quiz was taking place.

It reported Mr Johnson surprised staff by turning up on screen as quiz master for one round lasting between 10 and 15 minutes.

The festive event is said to have taken place only three days before an alleged rule-breaking Christmas party in No 10, which is currently being investigated by cabinet secretary Simon Case.

SEE ALSO: Changes to Covid rules for close contacts

Deputy Labour party leader Angela Rayner said: ‘While the rules said that people shouldn’t have Christmas parties at work and Britons across the country were doing the right thing, Boris Johnson was instead happy to preside over a culture of disregard for the rules at the heart of government.

‘Despite repeated denials of parties in Number 10, it now transpires that there were numerous parties, gatherings and the prime minister even took part in a festive quiz.

‘Boris Johnson really believes it’s one rule for him, another for everyone else.’

Conservative MPs across the area were approached for comment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron