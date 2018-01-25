Portsmouth MP signs Holocaust Memorial book in tribute

IN HONOUR of Holocaust Memorial Day, the MP for Portsmouth South signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

Stephen Morgan MP pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day, honouring those who were murdered as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

He said: ‘As the Holocaust moves from living history to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.’