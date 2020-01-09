Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan backs Keir Starmer in Labour leadership contest

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has backed Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Stammer in the Labour leadership contest.

The Labour MP said Keir Stammer was the candidate ‘most capable’ of leading their party to forming a government.

He said: ‘His steadfast conviction to achieve a less divided country coupled with the time he spent here in Portsmouth confirm him as the candidate best placed to secure a better future for Britain.

‘Another future is possible but to achieve it we need a leader capable of being a force for good and force for change.

‘From what I have seen of Keir’s work, both in Parliament and when fighting major human rights battles, he is best placed to build a path back to power and unify the Labour movement.’

Angela Rayner will have Mr Morgan’s support as she stands for deputy leader of the party.

He said: ‘Having worked with her in her capacity as Shadow Education Secretary while I have been standing up for Portsmouth Schools, there is no doubt in my mind that she would excel in being a voice for those often underrepresented.’

Keir Starmer, who was knighted in 2014 for services to law and criminal justice, is vying for the position of leader against Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Clive Lewis and Emily Thornberry.

The results of the leadership contest will be announced on Saturday April 4.