Portsmouth MP with 'record of delivery' announces 'honour' after decision to stand unopposed as Labour candidate at next election

MP Stephen Morgan revealed his ‘honour’ after it was confirmed he will stand unopposed as the Labour candidate for Portsmouth South when the nation next goes to the polls.

As with all sitting Labour MPs, Mr Morgan had to take part in the party’s trigger ballot to see whether other candidates could challenge him for the right to contest the seat.

MPs need to gain the support of around two-thirds of local branches and affiliated organisations within their constituency.

Portsmouth Labour confirmed today that the sitting MP had stormed the selection process, receiving the support of all branches and all affiliates and therefore unanimously re-selected by the party for the next national poll.

Mr Morgan, Shadow Minister for Communities, said: ‘Being the MP for Portsmouth South, the area where I grew up, has been more than just a job. It has been the greatest honour of my life. Giving everything I have, every single day, has not been a chore or a challenge, but a privilege.

‘I am delighted and humbled to have received the full support of Portsmouth Labour, every single local branch and every single affiliate organisation to be the Labour candidate in the next General Election. I would like to thank members for putting their trust in me.

MP Stephen Morgan''CREDIT: Zooming Photography

‘With a record of delivery and a promise of more, I will continue to stand up for it.’

Mr Morgan took the seat from the Tories in the snap General Election of 2017, the first-ever Labour representative in the constituency’s history.