A heartbroken family are rallying round for a Portsmouth mum given just two months to live after an “unbearably unfair” cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Hill | Supplied

Louise Hill, 60, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach and bowel cancer just six weeks ago despite living a “healthy life” where she was active and never smoked or drank alcohol.

Now the devastating news has been compounded after doctors revealed she may have just two months left to live. And with the aggressive disease having spread, Louise has been told she is unable to have chemotherapy or any other treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her four sons and two daughters are now fundraising in a bid to give their mum the “farewell she deserves” at her funeral. Son Samuel Hill will be abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower on Sunday (September 28) at 2pm to raise funds.

Meanwhile, another of Louise’s sons, Brad Hill, wrote on GoFundMe: “It breaks my heart to write this. There has been zero time to even process what is happening.

“Only six weeks ago, my mum was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach and bowel cancer. Yesterday we were told she may have just two months left with us. The cancer has spread aggressively, leaving no options for chemotherapy or any other treatment. We are now simply cherishing every day we have together.

“Two months ago I could never have imagined planning a funeral for my mum, who is only 60 years old. She never smoked, never drank, and lived an active, healthy life. It feels unbearably unfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family we are doing everything we can to prepare and give her the farewell she deserves. None of us truly understood how expensive a funeral can be until now. There was no funeral plan in place, so the costs have fallen on myself and my siblings, and we are struggling to fully cover them. It could be a matter of weeks until we lose her now.”

He added: “Asking for help like this is something I never wanted to do. Sharing something so personal is incredibly hard. But I have to swallow my pride as this for my mum. We are losing her far too soon, and nothing could have prepared us for this.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give her the beautiful, heartfelt goodbye she deserves. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading and for any support you can offer.”

So far nearly £2,000 has been raised of the £2,600 target. To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/53xhz-help-with-mums-funeral-costs