Portsmouth mum spent seven months trying to win £125 refund from controversial disability aids firm

Furious Portsmouth mum Amanda Jakeman spent seven months trying to obtain a refund of £125 from a disability aids firm notorious for ignoring customer complaints.

The single mum-of-one ordered a mini tandem trike for her four-year-old autistic son Oliver last November, but when the Christmas present failed to turn up she got on to online firm Sensory Education Ltd (not to be confused with firms of a similar name) and cancelled the order.

She was attracted to the toy trike as it would enable Oliver to learn interactive skills while playing with other children.

‘I was told about them by a parent from playschool,’ she explained, ‘so as they came recommended I had little hesitation after struggling to get the money together and sending off a £124.99 cheque.

‘The firm promised delivery within a fortnight, but when the trike didn’t turn up I tried to get through to their customer services.

‘All I kept getting was a recorded message telling customers they were very busy, and to try again.

‘Every time I rang back I got the same message, so I started sending off emails asking when delivery could be expected.

‘Some 12 weeks after placing the order my sister helped me put a letter together saying I was cancelling the order and wanted a refund.

‘After another three weeks went by without a reply, I sent the letter again, this time by recorded delivery. It was signed for two days later but still no one from the firm so much as bothered to pick up the phone to get in touch or email me back.

‘Even when Citizens’ Advice wrote to them for me, I still couldn’t get a reply, and taking them to court was out of the question.

‘I was so angry. Not only did Oliver not get his main Christmas present, I was left massively out of pocket and unable to scrape enough money together to replace it.

‘Their aids are for disabled people, mainly children. Looking after Oliver is difficult enough as it is without having to go through all the hassle of being ignored trying to get my money back.’

When Streetwise received Amanda’s email for help, we were concerned about the way she’d been treated.

But we soon learned what the 29-year-old shop assistant had been up against, when we discovered Birmingham-based Sensory Education Ltd had form for blanking complaining customers, and were the subject of a countrywide string of complaints.

The company had a very chequered history. It set out in 2010 as Cheap Disability Aids Ltd., but folded five years later after being dissolved by Companies House for failing to file accounts. It resurfaced as Sensory Education Ltd., run by the same family team of Daniel and Lucy Edwards.

There were so many complaints about both companies that they finally ended up being featured on BBC Watchdog rogue traders, attracting the attention of Trading Standards.

When we first set out to get Amanda some answers it turned out to be a saga of obfuscation, denial, and excuses for refusing to refund her money.

First the company hid behind data protection regulations, but even when we emailed Amanda’s consent to intervene, the company refused to talk to us.

After sending them a raft of emails over a fortnight, they eventually got back to say they hadn’t received her order, only to change their minds when we produced proof by way of a copy of her bank statement.

They then insisted she made a formal complaint via their complaints procedure, but when we pointed out that in the circumstances the request was ludicrous, they changed tack.

They listed various excuses as to why the order hadn’t been processed, none of which made the slightest sense and wouldn’t stand up to serious scrutiny.

Bizarrely they then asked her to provide an invoice, and requested a further copy of her bank statement.

When we asked what was wrong with just sending her a cheque for the £124.99, we were accused of being rude and again refused to engage in any further conversation.

We explored the option of Amanda approaching her bank for a refund, but it fell foul of the repayment rules as it was too late to comply with the 120-day time limit.

We then searched out the National Autistic Society’s Facebook page which contained a scathing critique of Sensory Education, warning families about being ripped off by the firm.

Determined not to give up, we set out to track down company boss Daniel Edwards.

We contacted the company’s listed registered office, which turned out to be an accommodation address, but hit a brick wall when we tried to obtain his contact details.

A few days later, Amanda called Streetwise to tell us there had been a dramatic development and her bank account had unexpectedly been credited in full.

She said: ‘I really don’t know what you did to get my money back, but it certainly did the trick.

‘I was tearing my hair out in frustration. I’d resigned myself to never seeing it again, and the palaver to try to get it back caused me so much upset and upheaval.

‘I just can’t thank you enough for your help and support.’

RICHARD THOMSON, THE NEWS, PORTSMOUTH – STREETWISE Q&A’S FOR 06.06.19.

Q.

I‘ve just had the annual renewal quote in for my home insurance and the premium has jumped by £27 bringing the total to almost £300. Any advice please about how I can cut the cost would be welcome as it seems to go up every year.

C.W. (email)

A.

I’m frequently sounded out by readers about the escalating cost of home and contents insurance and the soundest piece of advice I always give them is never to automatically renew with the same insurer. When it comes to any form of insurance cover, loyalty certainly doesn’t pay.

The escalation is somewhat surprising given the cost of home insurance – particularly contents insurance – has fallen in recent years, mainly because of a reduction in the number of reported burglaries.

Typical premiums for a contents only insurance policy are now in the region of £62 and for a buildings only policy £100. If you’ve renewed with the same firm for a number of years, the chances are you’ll be paying a lot more than you would if you moved your business to a new firm.

Shopping around for a better deal is a piece of cake now we have reliable comparison sites just a click of a mouse away on the internet.

One of the best is MoneySuperMarket’s comparison service at: https://www.moneysupermarket.com/insurance/

It also pays you to remember you could end up paying over the odds for home insurance if you take out far too much building and contents cover, so it pays to spend a half hour or so calculating an accurate sum. If you use the MoneySupermarket site it’ll automatically give you a ballpark figure for similar properties in your area.

You can minimise the risk of theft by making sure your home has the insurer’s recommended locks fitted to the windows and doors.

Avoid if possible taking out separate buildings and contents insurance. Combined policies are invariably cheaper.

Q.

After a benefits change I’ve fallen behind with paying my gas and electricity bills. The energy company has threatened to come into my home and disconnect the meters. Is this allowed?

K.R. (email)

A.

If you don’t pay your energy bills suppliers can take a number of steps to get you to pay up. They can agree with you to fit prepayment meters, let loose debt collectors, or in extremes, apply to a magistrates’ court for a warrant to allow the use of reasonable force to enter your home and disconnect the meters.