Portsmouth music band get leg-up after funny video of dog and boy dancing to new song

A PORTSMOUTH music producer was blown away after his new album was given a leg-up by a South American dancing dog – along with his boy owner.

Gary Louca, who fronts up electro dance band Deltiimo, was left gobsmacked after seeing a dog showing its moves to his funky upbeat new track Let’s Get Together.

The funny video was uploaded by South American music journalist Electro Wow to his Facebook page.

In the video the dog appears to be mirroring the boy who is gyrating his hips and thrusting his legs – with the small dog keen to get involved in the action to the catchy tune.

The song was pre-released as part of the launch for the band’s new album One Time, which has taken over two years to make.

Gary said: ‘I woke up this morning to see the video which is one of the cutest things I have seen.

‘It's not something I had been expecting but is obviously great news for us to have the song, which we had released early as part of our launch for the new album, put out there like that by the South American music journalist.

‘It’s great to see the dog and the boy having such a great time to our song. It’s something that could go viral and be like gold dust to us.’

He added: ‘Our music is upbeat lyrical based pop dance – it’s good to know it is popular.’

Watch the video.