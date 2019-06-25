Portsmouth named cheating capital of the UK by infidelity website

IF you are living in Portsmouth and are in a relationship, then we’ve got some bad news for you.

Apparently our city is the cheating capital of the UK, according to Ashley Madison at least.

The website, which bills itself as the world’s leading married dating site, has published its list of top 15 cities in the country for infidelity and Portsmouth has claimed the top spot.

The list, which is based on signups per capita on Ashley Madison, also includes the likes of London, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Here are the website’s top 15 cities for infidelity:

- 1 – Portsmouth

- 2 – Coventry

- 3 – Bradford

- 4 – Sunderland

- 5 – Wolverhampton

- 6 – Leicester

- 7 – Bristol

- 8 – Stoke-on-Trent

- 9 – Plymouth

- 10 – Edinburgh

- 11 – London

- 12 – Cardiff

- 13 – Derby

- 14 – Nottingham

- 15 – Swansea

Christoph Kraemer, managing director Europe for Ashley Madison, said: ‘While most would assume that bigger cities produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; infidelity lives everywhere.

‘Seeing a place like Portsmouth that’s more well known for being the birthplace of Charles Dickens than its nightlife, beat out a fast-paced and transient locale like London, just reinforces that cheating isn’t contingent on a big population; it happens in cities big and small.’

