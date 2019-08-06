Portsmouth named one of the most relaxing cities in country

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH has been named one of the most relaxing places to visit in England, according to a hotel chain.

Our city was named the eighth best places to kick back and relax in the country by Daffodil Hotel and Spa.

Lincoln came top of the list, while Bath and Brighton & Hove came second and third respectively.

Southampton was a number of places below Portsmouth in fourteenth, while Milton Keynes was named the fifth most relaxing city in England.

Oxford and Reading were the other cities ahead of Pompey in Daffodil’s list in sixth and seventh places respectively.

The list did not include cities from other parts of the UK such as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Daffodil Hotel and Spa based the rankings on a number of factors including spas, wellness facilities, happiness and more.

The chain also named the best places for:

Happiness - Lincoln

Spas & Wellness Facilities - Brighton & Hove

Safety - Bath

Quality of Life - Lincoln

On Time Public Transport - Southend-on-Sea, Milton Keynes & Plymouth.

