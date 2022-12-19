Portsmouth nativity: Six photos of primary school nativities in Portsmouth and Hampshire
PRIMARY school pupils have been acting up – but not in a naughty way.
Youngsters from Portsmouth and the surrounding area wrapped up the school term with their school nativities, traditionally retelling the story of Jesus’ birth.
Everyone clearly worked hard to make the performances a success, from teachers behind the scenes to the star-studded casts.
