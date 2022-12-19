News you can trust since 1877
Pupils from classes St Francis, St George and St Mother Teresa took part in the Gosport school's nativity shows

Portsmouth nativity: Six photos of primary school nativities in Portsmouth and Hampshire

PRIMARY school pupils have been acting up – but not in a naughty way.

By David George
3 hours ago

Youngsters from Portsmouth and the surrounding area wrapped up the school term with their school nativities, traditionally retelling the story of Jesus’ birth.

Everyone clearly worked hard to make the performances a success, from teachers behind the scenes to the star-studded casts.

1. St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Pupils from classes St Francis, St George and St Mother Teresa took part in the Gosport school's nativity shows

Photo: Contributed

2. St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Pupils from classes St Francis, St George and St Mother Teresa took part in the Gosport school's nativity shows

Photo: Contributed

3. Fairfield Infant School

Year R Children at Fairfield Infant School in Havant did a performance of a 'King is Born' to their parents and relatives

Photo: Contributed

4. Wimborne Primary School in Southsea

The Year R's who performed in Wimborne Primary School's nativity this year

Photo: Contributed

