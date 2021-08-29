Laura Steadman pictured winning her first Paralympic gold medal. Photo: PA.

The 28-year-old University of Portsmouth graduate, who just missed out on PT4 gold by claiming silver at Rio 2016, finished with a time of 1:04:46, which was 41 seconds ahead of Rio 2016 champion Grace Norman who took the silver.

It was a victory that left the paralympian overwhelmed after she admitted she was left ‘close to passing out’ by the time she finished her race.

'I don't actually think it's sunk in yet,' she told Channel 4. 'Rio devastated me massively and I didn't know what was going to happen today when you go against world champions and we had a strong field.

'I just did what my coach said and that was do my game plan and have fun because I didn't enjoy Rio and I loved this race.’

Meanwhile ParalympicGB's Claire Cashmore also ended up on the podium by taking the bronze medal with a time of 1:07:36. It is the 33-year-old's ninth Paralympic medal having picked up her first in Athens 2004.

Cashmore was, however, handed a 30 second drafting penalty which ruined her chances of claiming a first individual Paralympic gold medal.

Laura – who was previously a contest on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 – added:'I feel pretty gutted (for Claire) because when you go in as an athlete and you've spent five years preparing for that one race then the chips can fall any way.

'They fell my way today, they could have fallen Claire's way. I just hope that Claire comes back because she's a phenomenal athlete. I'm probably near to passing out but I'm just really happy.’

Laura managed to haul herself in front during the 20-kilometre cycling section of the race and held on to her lead for the rest of the race.

The 28-year-old finished over the line to claim her first ever medal at the Paralympics after winning three World Championships and three European Championships during her career.

Laura, who was born without her right arm below the elbow joint, made the switch from para-swimming to the paratriathlon after the London 2012 Olympics.

During her time in Portsmouth, Laura was a member of Portsmouth Northsea and Portsmouth Athletics.

