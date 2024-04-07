Portsmouth parents left stranded abroad after "tiny fighter" baby born prematurely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Baby Marlu

Paulsgrove mum Jessica Whitbourn, 27, was in Holland coaching her twirling team in the European Championships before feeling ill and getting rushed to hospital where she gave birth 12 weeks early to baby Marlu at just 26 weeks on March 31.

The unexpected birth of “tiny fighter” Marlu - born at just 2lb 4oz and who is currently in the intensive care unit - has led to difficulties for Jessica and her partner Claude Da-Costa who have been told to expect to be there for eight weeks.

A fundraiser has been launched to help the couple with the financial burden they are now suddenly dealing with while hoping Marlu pulls through. Sarah Collins, who runs Twirl-Versity with Jessica, has launched a Go Fund Me which has already smashed its £5,000 target to collect over £7,000.

Sarah said: “The challenges this family faces are immense. Not only is their newborn battling for survival, but Claude and Jess are miles away from their home country with financial burdens on their minds as well as what the future holds for their little man.

“Baby Marlu came into this world much earlier than expected, and the journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. He now faces daily battles and requires constant care and monitoring in the neonatal intensive care unit. Every day is a step forward, but the road to recovery is long and uncertain.

“Despite their struggles, Jess and Claude continue to be a pillar of strength for each other and baby Marlu. The family have been fortunate enough to be placed in a Ronald McDonald housing facility and are expected to be there for a minimum of eight weeks. This has been a godsend for them while they adapt to the situation. However, this also comes at a cost when neither parent is able to work as they are so far away from home.

“We are reaching out to you, our compassionate community, to lend a helping hand during this incredibly challenging time. Your donation, no matter how big or small, can make a significant difference in the lives of this brave family.”

Funds will be used to cover daily essentials, transportation to and from the hospital, food and any other unforeseen expenses. Any money left over at the end of the journey when they are ready to return to the UK will be passed on to the Ronald McDonald charity to help assist other families needing support.

Sarah added: “Every contribution helps, so let's rally around them and show that kindness and compassion can make a difference. Thank you for being a source of strength and support during this difficult time.

“Your words of encouragement and prayers are invaluable and provide the family with the strength to keep fighting.”