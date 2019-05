There were over 25 photographers taking part in the exhibition from all over the south coast with around 85 photos on show. The theme for the exhibitions was 'taken in Hampshire', This could be anything from portraits to landscapes or even still life as long as it is inside Hampshire.

Joshua Drake - Royal Victoria sunset Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Adrian Kowal - Pier Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Simon Petitt - Hatchet Pond sunset Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Libby Reed-Portsmouth Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more