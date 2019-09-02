Portsmouth photographer turned his hobby into his career - here are 15 of his amazing images
Sean Finch is focusing on a career behind the lens.
Sean from Portsmouth, who has been taking photographs for the past seven years, said: ‘I have recently decided to take a leap of faith and turn my hobby and passion into my career. I love capturing moments and turning them into lasting memories.’ Follow seanfinchphotography on Instagram and Sean Finch Photography on Facebook. Here are 15 of his great pictures.