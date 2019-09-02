The sun going down over Southsea marina captured by Sean Finch.

Portsmouth photographer turned his hobby into his career - here are 15 of his amazing images

Sean Finch is focusing on a career behind the lens.

Sean from Portsmouth, who has been taking photographs for the past seven years, said: ‘I have recently decided to take a leap of faith and turn my hobby and passion into my career. I love capturing moments and turning them into lasting memories.’ Follow seanfinchphotography on Instagram and Sean Finch Photography on Facebook. Here are 15 of his great pictures. 

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth.
Sean Finch
Beach shot taken by Sean Finch.
Bee gathering pollen by Sean Finch.
Beach shot taken in black and white on a slow shutter by Sean Finch.
