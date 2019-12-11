Portsmouth players warm up their vocal chords for Christmas community event

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH fans will get the chance to sing Christmas songs with their local heroes next week as part of a community event.

On Monday, December 16, Fratton Park will be playing host to the Pompey Christmas Singalong – a joint initiative between Pompey in the Community and St James’ Church in Milton.

The event will be an evening of seasonal songs, carols and readings.

READ MORE: Lee Brown reveals why he believes Portsmouth's season is now firing after desperate opening

Defender Christian Burgess will be taking centre stage for the event, as he prepares to read from When The Grinch Stole Christmas.

He said: ‘This will be a great evening.

‘I’m really looking forward to meeting hundreds of young people from across Pompey – although I’ll be more nervous reading in front of them than I normally am playing in front of them.’

Everyone is very welcome to join Christian in the Fratton End on Monday at 7pm for some festive fun.

They’ll be joined by Pompey stars, bands from Portsmouth Grammar School and the Choir Church Singers from Meon Junior and Milton Park Primary Schools.

Clare Martin, director of Pompey in the Community, added: ‘Pompey is at the heart of our community, so we’re delighted to work with Choir Church to share some Christmas spirit with our community.’

Ally Ross, who leads the Choir Church Project at St James’ Church said: ‘The Pompey Christmas Singalong is going to be a really brilliant thing.

‘Everyone is welcome to join in the fun – and sing their hearts out from the Fratton End.’