Andrew Lewis, a 30-year-old from Gosport, was last seen at around 12.30pm on Thursday in the area of Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and appealing for information that may locate him, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Lewis, from Gosport, has been missing since Thursday.

He said: ‘Andrew is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, with mousey brown hair worn short at the back and sides. He also has a tattoo saying “Macey” on the back of his neck. He also has tattoos on his wrists and ankles.

‘He was last seen wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and blue Hugo Boss trainers.’

If you see Andrew, or think you may have seen him since September 9, phone the police on 101 and give reference number 44210362374.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron