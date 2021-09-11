Portsmouth police concerned for welfare of missing Gosport man last seen near Queen Alexandra Hospital
POLICE are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen a man who went missing in Cosham on Thursday.
Andrew Lewis, a 30-year-old from Gosport, was last seen at around 12.30pm on Thursday in the area of Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and appealing for information that may locate him, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
Read More
He said: ‘Andrew is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, with mousey brown hair worn short at the back and sides. He also has a tattoo saying “Macey” on the back of his neck. He also has tattoos on his wrists and ankles.
‘He was last seen wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and blue Hugo Boss trainers.’
If you see Andrew, or think you may have seen him since September 9, phone the police on 101 and give reference number 44210362374.