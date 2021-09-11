Portsmouth police concerned for welfare of missing Gosport man last seen near Queen Alexandra Hospital

POLICE are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen a man who went missing in Cosham on Thursday.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 11:17 am

Andrew Lewis, a 30-year-old from Gosport, was last seen at around 12.30pm on Thursday in the area of Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and appealing for information that may locate him, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Read More

Read More
Subsea Craft launches £10m sleek 'world first' craft that can go 250 miles befor...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Andrew Lewis, from Gosport, has been missing since Thursday.

He said: ‘Andrew is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, with mousey brown hair worn short at the back and sides. He also has a tattoo saying “Macey” on the back of his neck. He also has tattoos on his wrists and ankles.

‘He was last seen wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and blue Hugo Boss trainers.’

If you see Andrew, or think you may have seen him since September 9, phone the police on 101 and give reference number 44210362374.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.