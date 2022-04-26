Dennis Rudd was last seen at 2pm on Tuesday, 26 April, leaving his home address on Moorings Way on a bicycle.

Police and Dennis’ family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are trying to find a 90-year-old man from Southsea who has been reported as missing. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The spokesman added: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Dennis and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

‘Dennis is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with grey hair. He is wearing a white cycle helmet, a yellow cycling jacket and long navy blue cycling trousers with a green strip down them.

‘He is on a blue bicycle with a big bell that has stripes on it and two panniers on the back.’

Anyone who has seen Dennis or has any information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 44220163323.