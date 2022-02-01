The assault took place after a woman noticed a man following her along Chichester Road at around 2pm on Saturday, January 22.

The man approached the woman, who is in her 20s, and sexually assaulted her near the junction of Preston Road.

She then confronted him and he walked off towards London Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released a CCTV image of a man with whom they wish to speak, following a sexual assault in North End. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Now police have released a CCTV picture of a man with whom they wish to speak in connection with the incident.

The man officers would like to speak to is described as being white, aged between 30 and 40 and around 5ft 7ins tall, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

The spokesman said: ‘He was wearing a black and grey jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and a dark woolly hat.

‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.

‘Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image? Were you in the area at the time?

‘Do you have dash-cam footage or CCTV images that will help our investigation?’

Anyone with information is asked to phone the police 101 and give the reference numnber 44220029289.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron