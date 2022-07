Officers are trying to find missing Alan Monk, 26.

Portsmouth police posted on Twitter: ‘Call 999 if you have seen missing Alan Monk, 26, from Waterlooville.

‘He was last seen on Friday but is believed to have left his Partridge Gardens home on Saturday, July 2.

‘Alan's white, slim with black hair and a scraggly beard. He is around 5ft 8in and wears black spacers in his ears.’