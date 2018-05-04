Portsmouth pre-school marks final Blue Day with glitter and paint

YOUNGSTERS marked today’s Blue Day with cakes and face-painting.

Little Admirals Pre-school, in Dundas Lane, Copnor took part in the last Blue Day today.

Little Admirals pre-school in Dundas Lane, Portsmouth, is taking part in Blue Day today ''Picture: Roxanne Le Vogeur

The manager and organiser of the event, Leah Collins, 32, from Portsmouth said: ‘To see the city come together for one day is lovely.’

As well as wearing all blue the kids get to enjoy decorating cookies and cake, face-painting, and blue glitter tattoos.

Another organiser, Karen McLay, aged 44, from Portsmouth said: “It helps us to link with our local community and brings awareness so we can share the information with the children at their level.’

The donations made today will be collected this evening and all the money raised will go straight to the Tom Prince Cancer Trust.

Cakes at Little Admirals pre-school Picture: Roxanne Le Vogeur

Little Admirals Pre-school has taken part in all the Blue Days since it began 10 years ago. Blue Day was launched by the Tom Prince Cancer trust in memory of a 15-year-old who died of cancer.

His family set up the charity in 2004 with the aim of raising £1m for research into osteosarcoma, a rare cancer which Tom was diagnosed with.

The significant of the colour is because Tom was a huge fan of Pompey. The Tom Prince Cancer Trust was able to reach their goal of £1m in 2016 as the family have reached the target this will be Blue Days final year.