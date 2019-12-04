Portsmouth pub gets a six-figure refurbishment

A PORTSMOUTH pub has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment.

The Star and Garter pub, on Copnor Road, has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment, creating three new jobs.

The Star and Garter pub has enjoyed a six-figure refurbishment.

As part of the investment, the pub has undergone a total refurbishment, including the introduction of a lighter colour scheme which incorporates tiled walls, new pieces of furniture and flooring.

The Greene King bar has also been refurbished, with the introduction of a wider selection of local and national ales, as well as international beers.

Guests can also enjoy an updated beer garden, which includes new lighting and extensive seating.

Megan Groves, general manager at the Star and Garter said: ‘The Star and Garter is at the heart of the Portsmouth community, so we are excited to be able to offer a place where locals can enjoy a drink or meal in enhanced surroundings.

‘The opening was a real success, with great feedback from guests on the delicious menu and fantastic interior. We look forward to welcoming more guests in the coming weeks.’

The pub is also part of a promotion with Coca-Cola to offer designated drivers free soft drinks at more than 1,600 pubs until Wednesday January 1, 2020.

Anyone that shows their car keys to a member of bar staff, refrains from alcoholic drinks, and buys a soft drink can receive a voucher for a free soft drink.