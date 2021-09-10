Pints.

Thirsty punters in the city look to pay £4.10 on average to enjoy a pint of beer, according to holiday firm Holidu.

The steep price puts Portsmouth as the fifth most expensive out of 30 cities, with London pints costing the most at £4.50 on average.

Inverness came in as the UK destination for the cheapest booze, with the average pint priced at just £3.10.

But Portsmouth prices were found to vary by more than £2 depending on the type of boozer, with the average cost of the cheapest la ger in top rated pubs costing £4.60 – but just £2.30 in the city’s JD Wetherspoon venues.

A spokesman from Holidu said: ‘As specialists in holiday rentals, we know first hand how important price is for most people when choosing a holiday destination, both in terms of transport and accommodation.

‘Understanding the cost of goods and products on the ground is also fundamental – there’s no worse feeling than arriving at your destination and discovering things are more expensive than expected. A cold pint of beer on holiday is a wonderful thing, but it might leave you with a bad taste in your mouth if it costs the earth.’

Portsmouth also proved to be one of the most expensive places to enjoy a pub beer. The city’s pints were found to be more costly than those pulled in Dublin, Tokyo, or San Francisco.