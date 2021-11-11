Remembrance service held at QA on 11/11/21. caption: Poppy wreaths laid in the Garden of Life Picture: Courtesy of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

A remembrance service was held on Thursday morning in the garden of life at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Colleagues from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), Joint Hospital Group South (JHGS) , Engie and Defence Medical Welfare Services observed a two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JHGS Commander Karen Mccullough, PHU chief executive Penny Emerit and Engie senior operations manager and veteran Ian Youngs. Picture: Courtesy of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

Wreaths were laid by PHU chief executive Penny Emerit, JHGS Commander Karen Mccullough and senior operations manager at Engie and veteran, Ian Youngs.

Ms Emerit said: ‘Queen Alexandra Hospital started life more than a century ago as a military hospital and as a Trust we are proud to have maintained our links with the armed services and veterans to this day.

‘Today is a chance to reflect on those who gave their lives for our freedoms during the World Wars and recognise those whose lives have been affected by conflicts since.

‘It is also an opportunity to give thanks to our military colleagues who support us to care for our patients and protect us when they go out on their deployments.’

Picture: Courtesy of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy personnel prepare for appearance at Remembrance Day parade in London

Terry Bryant, who organises the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal in Cosham, attended the service to thank JHGS colleagues for selling poppies in the atrium at QA.

He added: ‘I really appreciate that the staff have given up their time to collect for the appeal and thank you to everyone who has donated.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron