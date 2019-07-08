Pictured is: Team Pye from Solent Junior School. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-197)

Portsmouth Race for Life: Best pictures from Saturday's Pretty Muddy event on Southsea Common

MORE than 6,000 people enjoyed the Race for Life events in Southsea over the weekend.

Those who took part in the 5km and 10km runs had to brave the rain on Sunday, but Saturday was a much messier affair. It came as the famously grubby Pretty Muddy assault course took over Southsea Common. Can you spot yourself in our gallery from the event? 

Pictured is: Muddy Landing. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-251)
Pictured is: Muddy Landing. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-251)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured is: Oliver Veness with mum Jane. Hayley and Joshua Millam. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-188)
Pictured is: Oliver Veness with mum Jane. Hayley and Joshua Millam. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-188)
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Pictured is:Family and friends from Gosport. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-4)
Pictured is:Family and friends from Gosport. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-4)
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Pictured is: Father and Daughter. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-221)
Pictured is: Father and Daughter. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-221)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5