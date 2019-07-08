Portsmouth Race for Life: Best pictures from Saturday's Pretty Muddy event on Southsea Common
MORE than 6,000 people enjoyed the Race for Life events in Southsea over the weekend.
Those who took part in the 5km and 10km runs had to brave the rain on Sunday, but Saturday was a much messier affair. It came as the famously grubby Pretty Muddy assault course took over Southsea Common. Can you spot yourself in our gallery from the event?
Pictured is: Muddy Landing. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-251)