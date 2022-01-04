The charity’s events are returning to the city and anyone who joins this January can claim a 50 per cent off the entry fee by using a code.

The Race for Life events take place at along Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, on Saturday July 2, and Sunday July 3, with the events open to people of all ages and abilities.

Racers can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Cancer Research UK is offering 50 per cent of all its Race for Life events for those who sign up in January.

There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud- splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the south east, said: ‘Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

‘January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

‘Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.’

Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the south east.

During 2022, more than 400 Race for Life events will take place around the UK to raise money to fund the charity’s battle against cancer.

Elisa added: ‘Our Race for Life events are open to all.

‘For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

‘But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Portsmouth will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.’

During January 2022, entry for all Race for Life events can be claimed at a 50 per cent discount using the code RFL22J50.

