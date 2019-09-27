Portsmouth residents bake up a storm for Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2019

CAKES, coffee and fundraising were the order of the day as hundreds of venues took part in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning 2019.

Sweet treats were baked, bought and sold across the Portsmouth area today in a bid to raise funds for the national cancer support charity.

Knitting friends drinking coffee and knitting at Cosham Baptist Church.''Picture : Habibur Rahman

Pompey fans enjoyed a coffee morning with a twist, as The Co-operative Funeralcare North End housed the EFL Trophy for its event, seeing plenty of people pose for photos.

There was also a Pompey-themed hearse outside the parlour which visitors took a keen interest in as it had a signed ball from the 2008 FA cup final on top.

Cakes aplenty were brought in by colleagues, including a lemon drizzle made by a staff member’s talented mother.

Funeral arrangers Christine Kearns and Emma Neale worked together to put on the event, as a lot of clients often choose to support Macmillan after family members have died from cancer, and they raised more than £40.

Rita Wight 92 drinking coffee and knitting.''Picture : Habibur Rahman

Christine said: ‘It went well and it’s the first one that’s been held here, it’s nice to know we have helped in some way.’

Parents and carers flocked to Bedenham Primary School in Bridgemary, Gosport, to join in, with teachers and pupils attending which filled the hall to the brim.

The fundraising was made even sweeter by combining it with a celebratory opening of the school’s new library, officially opened by the mayor of Gosport, Kathleen Jones.

Pupil librarians gathered to show the mayor and her consort Kevin Jones around the new facility, which was partly funded by donations from the Bedenham School Association.

27/9/19''Story: North End Funeralcare are have a Macmillan coffee morning with the EFL Trophy.''Pictured : A signed ball from the 2008 FA game on top of the hearse.''Picture : Habibur Rahman

Executive headteacher Wendy Bolton said: ‘We need to show that we love reading at Bedenham Primary School. It’s a lovely space and the pupils are really happy.

‘We’re still looking for more sponsors to make nice seating areas so pupils can sit and read.’

The mayor encouraged the children to take a book with them wherever they go, and to enjoy reading.

She said: ‘It’s a wonderful little library here and the colours are just so relaxing, I’m sure everyone will be encouraged to read.’

Kayleigh Reid, Connie Cassidy, Rhys Elvins and Lisa Mould from St Marys NHS Treatment Centre support Macmillans Big Coffee'Morning

Another gathering of charity supporters had a ‘woolly’ good time as Needles and Pins Knitting Group offered cakes and yarn at Cosham Baptist Church.

The group started 11 years ago from founding member Elizabeth Caush’s living room, and now meets between 10am to midday on the last Friday of the month at the church on Havant Road.

As their regular meeting fell on the national charity event this month, members got into the spirit by baking cakes and bringing them along to raise funds.

Elizabeth, who loves to knit for her granddaughter, said: ‘I have been knitting since I was five or six so it’s in my DNA. I do it every day, it’s about reaching a goal and you can basically knit anything.’

Donations of cakes to sell were gratefully received by the group from shops including Marks and Spencer, Iceland and Tesco.

The knitting group, which is open to anyone, started as a social gathering but has taken on many charity efforts over the years, including knitting poppies to cover Portsmouth Guildhall for Remembrance Day and creating blankets to send to Syria.

Volunteers at Macmillan Cancer Support, from left, Terry O'Dwyer, Carla Seaton, Rosie Harbour, Ann Spencer and Mariann Alexander.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270919-7558)

Plenty of other events took place around Portsmouth, including at the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital and the team at St Mary’s NHS Treatment Centre which raised more than £100.

Hospital director Penny Daniels said: ‘The team were incredibly generous, making and donating cakes to sell on the day and coming up with creative games such as the biscuit dunking challenge and guess the berry in the pie.’