Speculation was rife on social media that the broadcaster was in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and on HMS Warrior. Twitter users said they spotted her in other parts of the city such as Canoe Lake.

Host Greg James has now confirmed that she might be in the Liverpool area after some detective work from loyal listeners. Mollie posted cryptic clues on Instagram showing ship masts, open water and beaches.

Greg and his co-host, Charlie Hedges, said Mollie needs to be found in the next hour, otherwise the station will go off the air. Previous rumours were that the dyslexia campaigner was on the Isle of Wight.

Where is she now?

Some listeners believed she was closer to home in Liverpool. One person said one of the pictures Mollie posted was near the police headquarters. Others believe she may be at a Hoylake golf course.