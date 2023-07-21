News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Portsmouth ruled out as Mollie King hiding place in BBC Radio 1 giant DJ hunt - where is she?

Radio DJs have ruled out Portsmouth as Mollie King’s hiding place in the station’s giant DJ hunt.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

Speculation was rife on social media that the broadcaster was in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and on HMS Warrior. Twitter users said they spotted her in other parts of the city such as Canoe Lake.

Host Greg James has now confirmed that she might be in the Liverpool area after some detective work from loyal listeners. Mollie posted cryptic clues on Instagram showing ship masts, open water and beaches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greg and his co-host, Charlie Hedges, said Mollie needs to be found in the next hour, otherwise the station will go off the air. Previous rumours were that the dyslexia campaigner was on the Isle of Wight.

Most Popular

NOW READ: Burglar slapped with "significant sentence" after string of "distressing" thefts

Where is she now?

Some listeners believed she was closer to home in Liverpool. One person said one of the pictures Mollie posted was near the police headquarters. Others believe she may be at a Hoylake golf course.

Mollie has confirmed that she is somewhere in the Portland area of Weymouth. Speculation continues as to where she is.

Related topics:PortsmouthBBC Radio 1Greg JamesSpeculation