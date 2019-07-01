Portsmouth's biggest Superman fan rubs shoulders with Lois Lane and Supergirl at Metropolis celebration

HE is one of the biggest Superman fans in the UK, with a popular blog and a wealth of knowledge about the Man of Steel.

But when Portsmouth superfan Luke Bugg went to the annual Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois, he had no idea he would be hanging out with the likes of Lois Lane and Supergirl themselves.

Helen Slater with Luke Bugg at the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois. Picture: The Geek of Steel

The Superman Celebration gives fans the chance to meet stars of Superman media, join in a Supes-themed carnival and enter a heroes and villains costume contest over the four-day event.

The 37-year-old ended up hosting a question and answer panel at the celebration, spending some quality time on stage with Helen Slater – the star of the 1984 Supergirl movie – and Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane in the Smallville TV series in the early 2000s.

Attending the celebration for the second year in a row, Luke says it was an ‘honour’ to share a stage with two women who have had a huge impact on his life.

He said: ‘I knew Erica and Helen were coming and so was excited to just meet them – but when the organisers told me they would be on a panel with me I was over the moon.

From left, Erica Durance, Helen Slater and Luke Bugg. Picture: The Geek of Steel

‘Supergirl was huge in the 1980s but it was the Smallville show that got me into Superman in the first place.

‘I actually had a bit of a crush on Erica Durance when I was younger – they were both really lovely and helped calm my nerves about hosting the panel.

‘Being on stage with them was very special indeed.’

After pitching a few questions to the pair, Luke – who runs a blog called The Geek of Steel – then opened up the floor for questions from other fans.

Luke Bugg hosting the question and answer panel at the Superman Celebration. Picture: The Geek of Steel

Luke is already preparing to make the 4,000-mile journey again next year, saying just how special the Superman Celebration is for fans of the Last Son of Krypton.

‘As a Superman fan, to be in such a wonderful place with so many other fans is just incredible,’ he said.

‘These events are a celebration of what Superman stands for and represents – it’s a magical feeling being around so many other fans.’