Portsmouth's Damon shows true festive spirit with Christmas lights fundraising extravaganza

A HILSEA man has shown the true festive spirit by illuminating his house with Christmas lights to raise money for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Damon Vincent has lit up his Kipling Road house with more than 4,500 lights to create a dazzling light show accompanied by classic Christmas songs. Kind-hearted Damon decided to decorate his house with the lights to raise money for the hospital’s paediatric ward after his three-year-old son, Oliver, has been treated at QA for an ear condition.

Damon Vincent, second left, during last year's fundraiser.'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Damon said: ‘Oliver gets a lot of issues with his ear which has resulted in him going back and forth to the hospital. The care he has received has been fantastic and this is a way of giving something back. We all have children and want to ensure that any child going to the hospital gets the best care possible. Hopefully the money raised can help ensure they have access to the best equipment and facilities.’

The light show creates an animated festive extravaganza of snowflakes, Christmas trees and candy canes. Each light can display ‘a million different colour tones’ which are synchronised by Damon’s computer. Since opening on December 1, the striking show has attracted hundreds of visitors who have donated money to the cause.

‘The light show lasts for 28 minutes and is accompanied by Disney and Christmas classics,’ said Damon. ‘My favourite display is the snowflake. The first night there were more than 200 people and since then we have had an average of between 20 and 50 visitors each day.’

It’s the second year Damon has lit up his house for charity, following on from last year’s display which raised £3,000 to support five-year-old Malaya Rose who suffers from Quad Spastic Diplegia Cerebra.

Damon's festive light display.

‘I hope to raise a similar amount this year,’ said Damon.

The 31-year-old groundworker spent three days putting up the lights and several months planning the show.

Damon said: ‘My wife and Oliver love the lights. I’m a big fan of Christmas and the best thing for me is having time off work to spend with my family.’

People gather to watch the opening night's light show.

Despite the lights and accompanying music, which runs from 4pm to 9pm, Damon said his neighbours have been in full support of the show.

‘Most of them come out to see the show and seem to enjoy it,’ said Damon.