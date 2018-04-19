Portsmouth’s first repair cafe is set to debut this weekend

BROKEN appliances and household items in and around Portsmouth will enjoy a new lease of life this weekend.

It comes as Repair Café Portsmouth gears up to hold its first public event on Saturday morning.

Between 10.30am and 1pm at Buckland United Reformed Church, dab-handed crafters will be available to fix faltering kit for free – and teach owners how to carry out the maintenance themselves.

The debut in Kingston Road will signal the start of free monthly workshops, following a successful trial in March – where more than a dozen visitors left smiling after their beloved belongings were given a second wind.

As it returns on Saturday – spearheaded by crafty city mum Clare Seek – those who go along can expect to find solutions for reviving not just electronics, but bicycles, items of clothing, rusty tools and other bits-and-bobs too.

Visitors can also tuck into cake and a cup of tea on the day, with organisers keen to create a sociable, open forum.