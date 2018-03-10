Portsmouth’s Lisa makes Prince William laugh as she is made an MBE

A WOMAN described the moment she collected her MBE as amazing, especially after making HRH the Duke of Cambridge laugh.

Lisa Baldock, from Portsmouth, went to Buckingham Palace to receive her Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Prince William.

We spoke about why I got the MBE, he met Inca and I told him about how much of a difference she has made to my life. Lisa Baldock

The 42-year-old travelled to London with her husband Garry, daughter Marlissa, mum Margaret Bailey and hearing dog Inca.

As previously reported in The News, Lisa, who was born with sensorineural hearing loss, was nominated for her MBE after spending the past few years improving workplace practices for people who are deaf or disabled.

She has launched a number of schemes to support people while at work and has also fundraised for Hearing Dogs.

Lisa, from Fratton, said: ‘The whole day was amazing and a little overwhelming.

‘Going to Buckingham Palace is like being in a whole other world. It was so beautiful.

‘I was so nervous that when I stepped in front of Prince William with Inca I just said “hiya”.

‘He smiled and laughed a little before pinning the MBE on my jacket.

‘Afterwards, he walked through to the room where we were and smiled at me again.

‘We spoke about why I got the MBE, he met Inca and I told him about how much of a difference she has made to my life.’

Lisa and her family went to London on March 1, just as snow hit the area, and had to face a tough journey to the capital.

A series of train problems saw them travel from Portsmouth to Haslemere, back to Havant to catch another train to East Croydon and Clapham before finally getting to London Waterloo.

Then, the next morning their taxi taking them to Buckingham Palace was pulled over outside the famous residency by armed officers.

Lisa added: ‘Luckily I showed them by MBE invitation and it was all sorted.

‘Basically, everything that could have gone wrong on the way to the palace did.

‘But we got there in the end and it was a really proud moment for me.

‘I want to empower other people and show them being deaf doesn’t have to slow you down.’