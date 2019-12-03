Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower to be turned green next week - here's why

THE iconic Spinnaker Tower will be turning green next week.

The landmark in Portsmouth Harbour will be lit up in support of the NSPCC's ‘Light For Every Childhood’ Christmas campaign on the evening of Wednesday, December 11.

The Spinnaker Tower by Alex Eneas @alex.eneas.photography

It will be illuminated in the charity’s distinct green to help raise awareness of the campaign and make sure every child knows how and where to speak out about abuse.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC said: ‘We’re extremely grateful The Spinnaker Tower will be turning green to help raise awareness of the NSPCC’s ‘Light For Every Childhood’ Christmas campaign and encourage everyone to ‘get their sparkle on’.

‘It’s easy for anyone to take part in Get Your Sparkle On this December 11 – whether you’re just wearing a sparkly jumper, or organising a sparkling bake-off at work, every single penny raised will go towards helping children and young people get the help they need this Christmas.’

Emirates Spinnaker Tower general manager, Tony Sammut added: 'We’re proud to light the Spinnaker Tower green to show our support and raise awareness for the NSPCC’s ‘Light For Every Childhood’ campaign this December.’

This year’s NSPCC campaign also coincides with ‘Get Your Sparkle On’ on December 11 and it is encouraging people across the nation to add some sparkle to their Christmas celebrations, whether wearing sparkly accessories, baking, or crafting sparkly goodies, to fundraise for the charity.

One in five children in the UK have suffered abuse - and this Christmas Childline counsellors in London will speak to hundreds of children about issues including suicidal feelings and self-harm – when they often have nowhere else to turn.

Just £3 helps the charity’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme to teach a primary school pupil how to recognise abuse and get help, and £90 will provide a special assembly to 30 primary school pupils.

For more information on how to donate or how you can get involved with Get Your Sparkle On go to www.nspcc.org.uk

Adults worried about a child’s welfare can call the NSPCC’s Helpline 24/7 on 0808 800 5000.

Children and young people can call Childline on 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk