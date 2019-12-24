A HOMELESS man inspired a 13-year-old Portsmouth schoolgirl to create an emotional film to encourage people to give back at Christmas.

Filmed at Waitrose in Marmion Road, Southsea, the short film shows a young girl entering the shop with her family when she spots a sad homeless woman sat alone with an orange and decides to create a stocking for her.

Charlotte Crossley, a year 9 student from Portsmouth High School, saw a homeless man looking at an orange when her school bus went past, which got her thinking about people who are less fortunate at this time of year.

‘There was a homeless man picking up an orange, I imagined him taking this orange and keeping it because he has nothing,’ said Charlotte.

‘When I get a film idea I think about it so much. I never like seeing people being alone.

‘No one’s ever more important than another, when someone goes past a homeless person and is mean to them it really, truly hurts me.

‘As I have experienced [bullying] a lot, I would never want a homeless person to have nothing to do on Christmas Day.’

After getting friends, teachers and family on board, Charlotte presented her storyboard to Rhys Evans, branch manager at Waitrose Southsea, who was very supportive and encouraged them to include Portsmouth Foodbank which the store collects for.

Rhys said: ‘Tackling homelessness and showing kindness to one another is really important, so when Charlotte approached us to ask if we could help with her film we were pleased to help.’

He added: ‘It's brilliant that Charlotte's film has created lots of interest and is raising awareness.’

Charlotte’s video has now had more than 2,200 views and she has had plenty of compliments, inspiring her to continue making films.

Sam Hanson from the Portsmouth Foodbank said: ‘We exist so that others can find hope in a crisis, and receive a parcel of kindness in the midst of some of the most difficult times.

‘Charlotte's message really resonates with what we stand for, and we want to thank her for being a voice of hope and light in a world of despair and darkness.’