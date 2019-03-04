SCHOOLGIRL Jessie Wilson has been given a taste of Hollywood life – by playing a younger version of Maisie Williams in a new music video.

Jessie, seven, nailed her audition by being a ‘spitting image’ of Maisie as a child. The College Park Infant School pupil impressed Lena Headey, who directs the video and stars alongside Maisie in Game of Thrones. The video promotes Freya Riding’s song ‘You Mean The World To Me.’

‘Some of my friends didn’t believe me when I said I was going to be in a music video,’ Jessie said.

‘It was a lot of fun, and I think Maisie did a really good job with her acting too.’

Jessie’s mum, Danielle, 33, said: ‘Everyone agreed she was a spitting image.’

The pair, who live in North End, spent a ‘very surreal’ day on set in Epping Forest last December, with their own trailer and make-up artist.

‘Jessie was having her hair done when Lena and Maisie came in,’ Danielle said.

‘She was like – ‘these are the Hollywood actors I was telling you about. It was very surreal.’

But the young actress wasn’t fazed by her co-stars’ fame – ‘to her they are her friends,’ Danielle said.

‘I am a massive Game of Thrones fan - Jessie doesn’t watch the show and it’s quite difficult to show her a clip that doesn’t have nakedness in it.’

‘We were in HMV and I showed her a Game of Thrones book – she said, “Oh look, it’s Maisie,” as if it was a school friend.’

Her journey to stardom started at SD Dance Studio, on Sultan Road, set up by pop group Same Difference. Sarah Smith, founder of the studio, encouraged Jessie to try acting, which led her to signing with So Talented, a children’s talent agency.

The music video role was the result of Jessie’s second acting audition, with actors on set impressed with her success rate.

Now Jessie has the acting bug: ‘I would like to be in The Thundermans, playing the little girl on the show,’ she said.