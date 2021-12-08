Figures from the education watchdog show that inspectors went to 45 primary and 11 secondary schools in the city in the last year – and 91 per cent in both categories were rated as good or outstanding as of August 2021.

This compares with 77 per cent of all secondary schools across England gaining a good or outstanding rating, while the figure stands at 88 per cent for primaries across England.

Overall when looking at all 61 primary and secondary schools together, 92 per cent are either rated good (47 schools) or outstanding (eight) at the moment, with four requiring improvement and one inadequate.

Staff and pupils from Moorings Way Infant School.

Turn back the clock to 2011, and out of 68 primary and secondary schools, 53 per cent were good (25 schools) or outstanding (10), with 27 requiring improvement and four inadequate.

Among those lauded this year was Moorings Way Infant School in Southsea, which was described as ‘providing an exceptionally nurturing environment’ in its good rating.

The inspector also commented that the school’s leaders are determined that every pupil makes a strong and confident start to their education and that ‘parents know that staff combine the highest expectations for every pupil with real care’.

Sonia Nickerson, executive headteacher at Moorings Way Infant School, said: ‘I am so proud to be the headteacher of this wonderful school. The staff, parents and children all work together to make it a very special place to be. Our school community are constantly striving to “Be their Best Self” and I am pleased this has been noticed and recognised by our inspector.’

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for children, families and education, said: ‘I am delighted that Portsmouth is above the national average for the percentage of primary and secondary schools rated by Ofsted as good or outstanding. I know how hard pupils and teachers work year in, year out to do the best for children in our city and especially how they gone above and beyond during the pandemic, to adapt to learning and teaching in different ways.

‘This news comes at a perfect time for us to say thank you to all teaching staff for the incredible efforts they have put in and continue to put in during these challenging times.’

Commenting on Ofsted’s annual report, Stephen Long, Ofsted south east director, said that a key focus for schools must be making up for time lost over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The director said: ‘Today’s report highlights how the pandemic has affected nearly all children and young people.

‘Children in the south east and across the country have missed out on so much over these past 20 months. They have had their childhood and education put on hold to protect the older generation.

‘Children only get one chance at school, so it’s really important that we redress the balance and make every effort to ensure they regain as much normality as possible and remain at school.’

