Portsmouth sees increase in job applications, new job market data shows

THE number of new jobs in Portsmouth has increased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year, according to job market data.

Job board site CV-Library analysed job market data from August 2019 with the same period in 2018.

Advertised roles across the South East increased by 5.2 per cent year-on-year.

Applications for new jobs in the South East are up by 15.2 per cent year-on-year, while Portsmouth also experienced a 7.3 per cent jump in applications.

Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library, said: ‘Given the busy holiday season, August is a notoriously tricky time to hire, but it’s clear that employers are pushing on with their hiring efforts. ‘That said, we cannot ignore the fact that times are tough for businesses right now.

‘We know that there is a the storm on the horizon in the form of Brexit, which is leaving many organisations face a huge s ense of economic uncertainty.’