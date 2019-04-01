Have your say

There's more than meets the eye at a photography exhibition touring Hampshire - as it showcases the area's visually impaired photographers.

The exhibition, produced by Portsmouth group Losing My Sight, is presenting more than 50 photographs in venues across the county. The club's six members have snapped a variety of shoots, from fishing boats in the Philippines to gorillas in a Kent zoo.

Andrew Fletcher's photograph, 'Sunrise,' part of Losing My Sight's exhibition.

For the group's founder, Dave Taylor, photography helped him through the "terrible" initial stages of sight lost.

Dave, 54, of Northern Parade, Hilsea, said: 'I've been into photography my whole life.

'When I lost my sight five years ago, I stopped doing it, I went through a terrible stage at first - I thought I couldn't do it any more.

'After some counselling, I realised taking photographs actually enhanced my eyesight.'

Dave overcame his initial anxiety to net his dream job - as an official photographer for Portsmouth FC.

He said: 'I have trouble finding the football, but I can follow the home crowd's reaction.

'They help me keep up with play - I can work out where and when to to take a photograph based on their reaction.'

Losing My Sight also hosts a climbing club and a swimming club for people with visual impairments.

Elena Sommers, a children's books author and member of the photography club, said: 'Since birth I've had problems with my eyesight, and since I was a little girl I was interested in photography.

'The photography club is vital for friendships.

'It gives everyone in the club the opportunity to communicate with each other and beyond.'

The exhibition's schedule is as follows:

- April 1 – May 31: Portchester Library

- June 3 – July 1: Portsmouth Central Library

- August 12 – September 16: Gosport Discovery Centre

- October 1 – October 31: Winchester Discovery Centre

Prints of the photographs are available, prices ranging from £4 to £75, with proceeds going to the group.