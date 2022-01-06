The BBC show returned to screens at 9pm today as contestants got their sea legs on for their first challenge in the competition.

As they battle it out for a £250,000 business deal, the 16 contestants were tasked to create a marketing campaign for a new cruise liner.

Hoping for smooth sailing, candidates came to Portsmouth International Port to embark on their first task.

The Scarlet Lady in The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

The team set sail from the city as they came up with ways to advertise their new cruises while travelling on Virgin Voyages’ cruise ship the Scarlet Lady, which was based in Portsmouth last summer.

Given two days to create the ad campaign, the candidates split into groups to discuss initial ideas, before designing logos, filming an ad campaign on the Scarlet Lady’s rooftop pool, and making their pitches to cruise ship team members.

Back in the boardroom, Lord Alan Sugar was joined by baroness Karren Brady as well as previous winner Tim Campbell.

The cruise ship makes an appearance in The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

