Portsmouth street dancer opens BBC One show 'The Greatest Dancer'

A WORLD street dance champion has made his TV debut in a bid to win £50,000 and get the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ross Robertson, 22, from Portsmouth and 19-year-old best friend Travis opened the show with an energetic and comedic street dance routine for this year’s series of The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

READ MORE: WWE ambition for Leigh Park trans woman wrestler set for 40-person rumble debut

Watching the pair and their every moves from behind the mirror were the four Dance Captains, Cheryl, Glee actor Matthew Morrison, SCD dancer Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

But it is the audience who hold the power and if 75 per cent are impressed by the audition, the mirror will open and the dancers will make it through to the next stage of the competition.

American star Todrick Hall said: ‘I didn't feel like I was at a competition, I felt like I was at Ross and Travis Live.’

After impressing the audience, the pair are now eagerly waiting to see if they will be chosen as one of the twelve acts selected to appear on the live shows.

READ MORE: Appeal to find man last seen in Portsmouth who has been missing for two days

Travis said: ‘It was an incredible experience auditioning for the show especially with my best friend. We had so much fun performing and are so grateful for all the amazing messages we have been sent since appearing on Saturday night.’

Ross has been travelling from Portsmouth to train at street dance school Shake for two years and he was also part of their team who became UDO World Street Dance Champions.

The Greatest Dancer continues tonight on BBC One at 7pm.