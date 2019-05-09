Portsmouth students get educated on going plastic free

THOUSANDS of students refused single-use plastics yesterday for Plastic Free Day run by Final Straw Solent.

The day, which celebrated Sir David Attenborough’s 93rd birthday, saw the organisation work with 149 local schools in educating students on the damage single-use plastics cause to the environment through in-school assemblies, information sessions and a beach clean at Southsea Beach.

Kiko Matthews ready to pick up litter. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Joined by Kiko Matthews, an environmentalist and athlete; currently cycling 7200km around the UK’s coastline to raise awareness of the problem of single-use plastics, and Village Hotel Portsmouth, which donated 10,000 reusable lunch bags to schools, the organisation was able to reach over 55,000 students.

Lissie Pollard, director of The Final Straw Solent said: ‘The response that we’ve had to Plastic Free Day here in Portsmouth has been incredible and it has been amazing to work with so many children, teaching them about the impact of single-use plastics on our seas.

‘We’re working hard to protect the UK’s seas and beaches for future generations and we’re so proud to work with Kiko Matthews and Village Hotel Portsmouth to provide a practical and lasting impact on the region’s coastal locations.’

General manager of Village Hotel Portsmouth Michael Horner added: ‘As a business in Portsmouth, we must do our part in improving our area for future generations and work in partnership with amazing organisations like The Final Straw Solent who do so much for the community. The jute bags were just the job for the beach clean and can be reused for ongoing beach cleans by the children again and again.’

Phil Carpenter from Final Straw, Kiko Matthews and Lissie Pollard from Final Straw. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The beach clean at Southsea Beach was the fourth stop on Kiko’s UK tour.

Kiko told The News: ‘I am cycling around the coast to raise awareness of plastic pollution and make every individual realise that they can make a difference.

‘Every day of my journey I am doing a beach clean to show that this is the difference people can easily make and to bring communities together in the fight against single-use plastic.’

For more information her journey, visit kikomatthews.co.uk/kik-plastic