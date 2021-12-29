Portsmouth teenager, 17, left with 'serious' injuries after assault on Christmas Day

Police were called at approximately 3.40pm on Saturday after a report that two people were involved in an altercation on Pains Road, Somers Town.

A 17-year-old boy was assaulted to the head, suffering a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Police are keen to speak to a man in relation to the incident.

Police are investigating an assault that took place on Christmas Day in Pains Road. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We would like to speak to a man, seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.

‘He is described as Black, aged in his 20s, around 5 ft 8 in in height, of slim build, (with) black hair.

‘He was wearing a black coat, black jeans and grey or white trainers.

‘Investigating officers believe that as the man was walking away from the area towards St Andrews Road he stopped to speak to a man with a dog.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly the man who was walking his dog along Pains Road.

‘Were you in or around Pains Road at the time of the incident? Did you see or hear anything? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have Dash Cam footage that captured the incident or the man in the moments afterwards?’

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210515198.

