Portsmouth teenager’s tribute concert to ‘special’ uncle who died from leukaemia

A TEENAGE musician is performing a concert in memory of his uncle who died after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Gary George died 10 years ago at the age of 44, when his nephew Milo Baker was only seven years old.

Gary George (pictured) tragically lost his battle with leukaemia at the age 44.

Musician Milo, now 17, developed a strong bond with his uncle and wants to use his passion for music to put on a tribute while raising money for the cancer charity Bloodwise.

Speaking to The News, Milo, of King Arthur’s Court in Drayton, said: ‘I was very close to my uncle and really miss him since he died.

‘This concert is special to me and I’m sure he would be very proud if he could see what we were doing.

‘Cancer can affect anyone and so I would urge people to come along and show their support.’

Milo Baker (middle),17, with Cameron Soper (left), 20, and Kieran Poling, 17, who are performing a concert in memory of Milo's uncle Gary George who died from leukaemia.''Picture: Sarah Standing

Milo’s mum and Gary’s sister, 52-year-old Joanne Baker, added: ‘Gary adored Milo and they had such a close bond.

‘He would be super proud of Milo if he was around today.’

Milo, who a Havant and South Downs College student, hopes to raise hundreds from the concert which will include an hour-long set of his own songs as well as performances from his musician friends.

‘I would like a minimum of £500 and anything above that would be fantastic,' he said.

'Hopefully by raising this money we can help to improve the treatment of leukaemia so less people lose their lives like my uncle.’

Joanne added: ‘We have done a number of fundraisers in the past but now Milo is old enough he wanted to do something for Gary himself. Everything raised will go towards funding research to find a cure for leukaemia.’

Milo has described his music as ‘mainly pop with an element of RnB’.

Waverley Bowls Club in Southsea has provided a free venue for the concert on September 14 with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 from Milo. Call him on 07493421636.

His music is available online to enjoy at milogeorge.co.uk/listen