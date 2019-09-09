Portsmouth tradition dating back to 12th century revived with new fair

A Portsmouth tradition dating back to 12th century is to return to the city – as the Free Mart Fair comes to Portsmouth Museum.

The Fair was an annual event that featured beer, stalls, circus acts, and shows featuring wild animals.

The new family friendly fair will feature juggling displays, a comedy show, sea shanty performances, magic demonstrations, and craft workshops.

Food and drink will be available to buy from Palmerston Road's Sweet Treats and the Southsea Drinks Company.

The Free Mart Fair will be taking place at Portsmouth Museum from 10am to 5pm on Saturday September 28.

The event is free to attend.