Portsmouth tradition dating back to 12th century to return with new fair

The High Street, Old Portsmouth was the site of the Free Mart Fair from the 12th century until 1841. The tradition officially started once again at its traditional site. Pictured is the Free Mart Hand, carried by Capt Derek Gleed of the Fort Cumberland Guard approached the gate of Portsmouth Cathedral.
A Portsmouth tradition dating back to 12th century is to return to the city – as the Free Mart Fair comes to Portsmouth Museum. 

The Fair was an annual event that featured beer, stalls, circus acts, and shows featuring wild animals. 

The new family friendly fair will feature juggling displays, a comedy show, sea shanty performances, magic demonstrations, and craft workshops.

Food and drink will be available to buy from Palmerston Road's Sweet Treats and the Southsea Drinks Company.

The Free Mart Fair will be taking place at Portsmouth Museum from 10am to 5pm on Saturday September 28.

The event is free to attend. 