Portsmouth traffic: Severe delays across Fareham and Gosport after police close eastbound M27 near Portsmouth during rush hour
POLICE have closed part of the M27 due to an ongoing incident this morning, causing very heavy delays across both Fareham and Gosport during rush hour.
The closure stretches from Fareham to Port Solent on the busy motorway’s eastbound route, according to a Hampshire County Council representative.
In a statement on social media, the representative said: ‘M27 eastbound is closed between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent due to a police incident, very heavy delays.’
Traffic chaos has spread across both Fareham and Gosport, with severe congestion including 40-minute delays northbound on Newgate Lane between B3334 and Peel Common Roundabout and around the A27 Delme Roundabout.
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted to provide further information.
This story will be update as more details become available.