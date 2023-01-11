News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Severe delays across Fareham and Gosport after police close eastbound M27 near Portsmouth during rush hour

POLICE have closed part of the M27 due to an ongoing incident this morning, causing very heavy delays across both Fareham and Gosport during rush hour.

By Richard Lemmer
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 9:15am

The closure stretches from Fareham to Port Solent on the busy motorway’s eastbound route, according to a Hampshire County Council representative.

In a statement on social media, the representative said: ‘M27 eastbound is closed between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent due to a police incident, very heavy delays.’

Traffic chaos has spread across both Fareham and Gosport, with severe congestion including 40-minute delays northbound on Newgate Lane between B3334 and Peel Common Roundabout and around the A27 Delme Roundabout.

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted to provide further information.

This story will be update as more details become available.

Hampshire County Council's traffic update service ROMANSE posted a Google Maps screenshot of the traffic chaos across Fareham on Wednesday morning, with a police incident closing the eastbound stretch of the M27 from Fareham to Portsmouth.
A police incident has closed part of the M27 this morning. edited:habibur rahman
