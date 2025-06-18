Energetic dancers caught the public’s attention with a surprise flash mob to celebrate 200 years of train travel.

People of all ages dressed in elaborate costumes produced an eight minute routine in Guildhall Square this morning (June 17). Over 100 child and adult performers with SEND (special educational needs and/or disabilities) took part in the routine at 11.30am to mark 200 years of Great Western Railway - built by the historic Portsmouth figure Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

James Rogers, dressed as a train conductor, said the flash mob and two months of preparation were incredible. The sixth form student at City of Portsmouth College told The News: “Things have gone really well. We wanted to showcase the 200 years of GWR and the incredible invention.”

Dancers from several schools and disability organisations took part. This included Portsmouth: Chaos Support, Creative Advances, Mary Rose Academy, City of Portsmouth College and Redwood Park Academy all involved. Groups were dressed in an array of bright colours and extravagant outfits, with one dressed as Isambard Kingdom Brunel himself.

Sarah Hume, co-ordinator of the flash mob, said it was brilliant to showcase 200 years of modern railway through costume, movement and dance. The special needs coach at City of Portsmouth College added: “It’s fantastic to highlight local history. I think it’s a fantastic city and so many great things have come out of Portsmouth such as Isambard Kingdom Brunel. We’re celebrating him today. I’m so proud to be born here and celebrating our railway which is right here.”

Isambard Kingdom Brunel invented and built the Great Western Railway. Born on April 9, 1806, he’s heralded as one of England’s most influential civil and mechanical engineers. This flash mob was one of 363 events took place around the world.

Ms Hume said the school was more than happy to get involved in the Railway 200 event. “We saw the opportunity to apply for funding through Great Western Railway’s Customer and Community Improvement Fund,” she added. “A lot of our students are really passionate about railways. I think it's such an important thing to celebrate because it's such an important part of our lives”.