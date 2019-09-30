Portsmouth university makes vegan-friendly list for its loyalty scheme

THE University of Portsmouth has made a list of the 20 most vegan-friendly universities in the UK.

Animals rights group PETA has selected 20 universities based on the availability of plant-based food options on campus and their initiatives to promote vegan eating.

University of Portsmouth earned a spot on the list after university chefs were trained to create plant-based meals to offer more options on campus.

The university has also launched a loyalty scheme rewarding students with free meals if they choose plant-based dishes.

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: ‘Students in the UK are going vegan in huge numbers, and it's great to see universities joining the revolution.

‘PETA commends the University of Portsmouth for offering healthy and delicious vegan food options that everyone can enjoy."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’

Other universities to make the list include King’s College London, Imperial College London, and the University of Cambridge. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​