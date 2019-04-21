Portsmouth Vegan Festival shows how veganism is so much more than just salads and fruit

Have your say

GOING vegan is easier now than ever before.

That was the message at Saturday’s Vegan Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall, which saw thousands of people flock to the city to celebrate all things vegan.

Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2019, Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200419-15)

The event showed off vegan pies, cakes and hot food, with many stalls coming from companies in Portsmouth itself.

Organiser Victoria Bryceson said: ‘We had a huge queue before the doors even opened, so it was really busy all day.

‘We wanted to show people that being vegan doesn’t have to be just eating salad and vegetables.

‘There are cakes, chocolate, pizza – and even alternatives to things like cheese and milk.

Portsmouth Roller Wenches, from left, Buns of Anarchy, Fancy Nancy and Wheelma. Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2019, Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200419-12)

‘The supermarkets now have full aisles dedicated to vegan food and it’s just so much easier to make that transition.’

Visitor Neil Blakes, 54 from Portsmouth, said: ‘I’m not vegan myself but this event has really opened my eyes to some of the options out there.’