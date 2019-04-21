Portsmouth Vegan Festival shows how veganism is so much more than just salads and fruit

GOING vegan is easier now than ever before.
That was the message at Saturday’s Vegan Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall, which saw thousands of people flock to the city to celebrate all things vegan.
The event showed off vegan pies, cakes and hot food, with many stalls coming from companies in Portsmouth itself.
Organiser Victoria Bryceson said: ‘We had a huge queue before the doors even opened, so it was really busy all day.
‘We wanted to show people that being vegan doesn’t have to be just eating salad and vegetables.
‘There are cakes, chocolate, pizza – and even alternatives to things like cheese and milk.
‘The supermarkets now have full aisles dedicated to vegan food and it’s just so much easier to make that transition.’
Visitor Neil Blakes, 54 from Portsmouth, said: ‘I’m not vegan myself but this event has really opened my eyes to some of the options out there.’